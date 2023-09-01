Kakar pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday paid tribute to the Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani for his life-long struggle for freedom and justice.

"My respects to iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on his second death anniversary, the prime minister said on his social media account on X (formerly known as twitter).

"In the face of persecution and hardship, his commitment to the Kashmir Cause was unparalleled. I pay homage to his life-long struggle for freedom and justice," he added.