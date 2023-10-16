(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday paid tribute to the country's first Prime Minister, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, who was assassinated in 1951 on this day.

"Liaquat Ali Khan was the symbol of sacrifice, simplicity, and decency who, along with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others, led the struggle for Pakistan," he wrote on the social media platform, X.

He said, "Let’s pay homage to his contribution and vision."