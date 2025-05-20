Open Menu

Pak-France Pledge To Deepen Trade Ties, Eye Collaboration In Key Sectors

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey held an extensive meeting on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, boosting sector-specific cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey held an extensive meeting on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, boosting sector-specific cooperation.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, from market access and industrial certification to institutional reform and future trade diplomacy,said a release issued here.

Both sides expressed commitment to transforming Pakistan–France economic engagement into a more structured and mutually beneficial partnership.

“France is a key partner in the EU and globally. We see immense potential in building sector-specific partnerships, especially in agriculture, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and digital transformation,” said Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to boost exports and welcomed France’s support in helping local industries align with international compliance and certification standards.

The two sides discussed the upcoming Pakistan–France Investment Forum in Paris, which is being planned to bring together business leaders, institutional investors, and policymakers.

Minister Khan proposed incorporating fashion shows, B2B meetings, and single-country exhibitions into future trade forums to promote Pakistani textiles, ICT, garments, and agri-based products.

Highlighting ongoing success stories, the minister cited Peugeot car assembly, and a newly launched cancer medicine production facility in Karachi, as models of strategic cooperation.

Ambassador Galey echoed support, pointing to French companies already active in Pakistan’s lighting and pharmaceutical sectors. He noted, “Examples of successful joint ventures must be highlighted to build trust and encourage further investment.”

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to institutionalize cooperation, align development strategies move toward data-driven, sustainable, and inclusive bilateral trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

2 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

2 minutes ago
 16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaud ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..

2 minutes ago
 Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban prog ..

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

2 minutes ago
 MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

11 minutes ago
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

11 minutes ago
 Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik

11 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..

11 minutes ago
 IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: N ..

IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan

11 minutes ago
 CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his prom ..

CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal

32 minutes ago
 Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaug ..

Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business