Pak-France Pledge To Deepen Trade Ties, Eye Collaboration In Key Sectors
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:46 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey held an extensive meeting on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, boosting sector-specific cooperation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey held an extensive meeting on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, boosting sector-specific cooperation.
The discussion covered a wide range of topics, from market access and industrial certification to institutional reform and future trade diplomacy,said a release issued here.
Both sides expressed commitment to transforming Pakistan–France economic engagement into a more structured and mutually beneficial partnership.
“France is a key partner in the EU and globally. We see immense potential in building sector-specific partnerships, especially in agriculture, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and digital transformation,” said Minister Jam Kamal Khan.
He emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to boost exports and welcomed France’s support in helping local industries align with international compliance and certification standards.
The two sides discussed the upcoming Pakistan–France Investment Forum in Paris, which is being planned to bring together business leaders, institutional investors, and policymakers.
Minister Khan proposed incorporating fashion shows, B2B meetings, and single-country exhibitions into future trade forums to promote Pakistani textiles, ICT, garments, and agri-based products.
Highlighting ongoing success stories, the minister cited Peugeot car assembly, and a newly launched cancer medicine production facility in Karachi, as models of strategic cooperation.
Ambassador Galey echoed support, pointing to French companies already active in Pakistan’s lighting and pharmaceutical sectors. He noted, “Examples of successful joint ventures must be highlighted to build trust and encourage further investment.”
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to institutionalize cooperation, align development strategies move toward data-driven, sustainable, and inclusive bilateral trade.
Recent Stories
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students
Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program
MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat
Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..
Court to decide fate of PTI founder: Aqeel Malik
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcome ..
IESCO vows to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Naeem Jan
CM Bugti congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to Field Marshal
Sardar Masood pays tribute to Armed Forces, Inaugurates development projects in ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors2 minutes ago
-
SBP issues guidelines for Regulatory Sandbox to foster innovation24 minutes ago
-
Rupee under pressure as economic concerns weigh on currency markets2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews stakeholders concern regarding NEQs of EPA37 minutes ago
-
Price of 24-Karat gold increases by R300 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Free Cooking Course starts at Ghulam Muhammad Abad’s Welfare Schools29 minutes ago
-
FESCO to launch vigorous recovery campaign from June 240 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.300 to Rs.342,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers4 hours ago
-
CDWP approves Rs 249 bln for 10 projects including Quantum Computing Center5 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 718 points6 hours ago
-
NAC revises GDP growth upward to 2.51% for FY 2023-246 hours ago