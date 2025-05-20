Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey held an extensive meeting on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, boosting sector-specific cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey held an extensive meeting on Thursday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral trade, boosting sector-specific cooperation.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, from market access and industrial certification to institutional reform and future trade diplomacy,said a release issued here.

Both sides expressed commitment to transforming Pakistan–France economic engagement into a more structured and mutually beneficial partnership.

“France is a key partner in the EU and globally. We see immense potential in building sector-specific partnerships, especially in agriculture, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and digital transformation,” said Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

He emphasized Pakistan’s eagerness to boost exports and welcomed France’s support in helping local industries align with international compliance and certification standards.

The two sides discussed the upcoming Pakistan–France Investment Forum in Paris, which is being planned to bring together business leaders, institutional investors, and policymakers.

Minister Khan proposed incorporating fashion shows, B2B meetings, and single-country exhibitions into future trade forums to promote Pakistani textiles, ICT, garments, and agri-based products.

Highlighting ongoing success stories, the minister cited Peugeot car assembly, and a newly launched cancer medicine production facility in Karachi, as models of strategic cooperation.

Ambassador Galey echoed support, pointing to French companies already active in Pakistan’s lighting and pharmaceutical sectors. He noted, “Examples of successful joint ventures must be highlighted to build trust and encourage further investment.”

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to institutionalize cooperation, align development strategies move toward data-driven, sustainable, and inclusive bilateral trade.