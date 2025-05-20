CM Sarfraz Declares Nation Unbreakable, Announces Mega Development Projects In Barshore
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday declared that India poses no threat to Pakistan, stating that the Pakistani nation stands united as iron wall against Indian aggression
BARSHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday declared that India poses no threat to Pakistan, stating that the Pakistani nation stands united as iron wall against Indian aggression.
“Every conspiracy and tactic of India will meet failure. No power in the world can harm Pakistan” he said, reaffirming his government's commitment to national security, unity, and sacrifice.
While addressing a public gathering, CM Bugti emphasized the unwavering support of the Pakistani nation for its military leadership and armed forces.
“The people of Pishin, Balochistan, and Pakistan are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our brave soldiers. Those attempting to malign the military through propaganda have failed. The ideology of violence and extremism will never be accepted,” he said.
The Chief Minister praised the people of Barshore for sending a clear message to terrorists and enemies of Pakistan.
“This proud nation declares from Barshore that we will never retreat from our identity as Pakistanis. From this very ground, a strong message has been sent to India, Balochistan and Pakistan will never be intimidated by Modi’s threats,” he declared.
During the address, CM Bugti unveiled several significant development initiatives for Barshore and surrounding areas including activation of Barshore grid station, establishment of cold storage facilities in Barshore, recruitment of 50 Levies personnel for local security, reactivation of 72 out of 73 inactive schools in Pishin (with orders to activate the last one immediately), full educational support for children of those martyred in terrorist attacks during the general elections,
He also announced a special development package for Barshore, Karizat, and Bostan, renaming of Levies Police Station after Shaheed Hanif, construction of a girls’ college and a hospital in Toba Kakari, formation of the Barshore Municipal Committee.
The CM also announced that the Barshore to Toba Kakari Road would be constructed to the highest standards and monitored personally to prevent corruption. “No contractor will be allowed to misappropriate public funds,” he warned.
Additionally, CM Bugti firmly stated that illegal mining will not be tolerated, and mineral rights will first and foremost go to local residents.
He expressed admiration for Parliamentary Secretary Asfandyar Kakar, praising his dedication to public service without seeking power, and lauded former Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for representing Pakistan globally with dignity and distinction.
Regarding the abduction of young Musawir Kakar, the Chief Minister vowed to treat the matter as personal, stating that all available resources were being mobilized for his recovery.
Recent Stories
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..
WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence
SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential ..
CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in B ..
Court extends bail in multiple cases, orders PTI founder to appear via video lin ..
Severe heatwave grips Pakistan: temperatures soar above normal across country
PM stresses urgent need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students
Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais ..10 minutes ago
-
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint projects10 minutes ago
-
SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential localities4 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in Barshore4 minutes ago
-
Court extends bail in multiple cases, orders PTI founder to appear via video link or in person4 minutes ago
-
PM stresses urgent need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza4 minutes ago
-
Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students34 minutes ago
-
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab34 minutes ago
-
Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program34 minutes ago
-
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Balochistan High Court Chief Justice40 seconds ago
-
Education Dept hands over appointment orders to 112 teachers in Kohlu44 seconds ago