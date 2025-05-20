CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in Barshore

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday declared that India poses no threat to Pakistan, stating that the Pakistani nation stands united as iron wall against Indian aggression

BARSHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday declared that India poses no threat to Pakistan, stating that the Pakistani nation stands united as iron wall against Indian aggression.

“Every conspiracy and tactic of India will meet failure. No power in the world can harm Pakistan” he said, reaffirming his government's commitment to national security, unity, and sacrifice.

While addressing a public gathering, CM Bugti emphasized the unwavering support of the Pakistani nation for its military leadership and armed forces.

“The people of Pishin, Balochistan, and Pakistan are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our brave soldiers. Those attempting to malign the military through propaganda have failed. The ideology of violence and extremism will never be accepted,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the people of Barshore for sending a clear message to terrorists and enemies of Pakistan.

“This proud nation declares from Barshore that we will never retreat from our identity as Pakistanis. From this very ground, a strong message has been sent to India, Balochistan and Pakistan will never be intimidated by Modi’s threats,” he declared.

During the address, CM Bugti unveiled several significant development initiatives for Barshore and surrounding areas including activation of Barshore grid station, establishment of cold storage facilities in Barshore, recruitment of 50 Levies personnel for local security, reactivation of 72 out of 73 inactive schools in Pishin (with orders to activate the last one immediately), full educational support for children of those martyred in terrorist attacks during the general elections,

He also announced a special development package for Barshore, Karizat, and Bostan, renaming of Levies Police Station after Shaheed Hanif, construction of a girls’ college and a hospital in Toba Kakari, formation of the Barshore Municipal Committee.

The CM also announced that the Barshore to Toba Kakari Road would be constructed to the highest standards and monitored personally to prevent corruption. “No contractor will be allowed to misappropriate public funds,” he warned.

Additionally, CM Bugti firmly stated that illegal mining will not be tolerated, and mineral rights will first and foremost go to local residents.

He expressed admiration for Parliamentary Secretary Asfandyar Kakar, praising his dedication to public service without seeking power, and lauded former Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for representing Pakistan globally with dignity and distinction.

Regarding the abduction of young Musawir Kakar, the Chief Minister vowed to treat the matter as personal, stating that all available resources were being mobilized for his recovery.