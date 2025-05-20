Open Menu

16 Killed, 1,609 Injured In 1,383 RTCs Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:46 PM

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Rescue 1122 responded to 1,383 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Emergency Services Department (ESD) Rescue 1122 responded to 1,383 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said, 16 people died in these RTCs, whereas 1,609 were injured. Out of these, 668 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 941 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of RTCs.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 912 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 547 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 250 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 314 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 111 with 129 victims and at third Gujranwala with 82 RTCs and 88 victims.

The details further revealed that 1,625 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1,283 males & 342 females, while the age group of the victims showed that 274 were under 18 years of age, 880 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 471 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 1,288 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 167 motorcars, 33 vans, 14 passenger buses, 41 truck and 132 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid accidents.

