Severe heatwave grips Pakistan: temperatures soar above normal across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted persistently hot and dry weather across most parts of the country for Wednesday, with severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the next four days.

According to the PMD, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6 C above normal in the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan while the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, may experience temperatures 5-7 C above the seasonal average.

In Islamabad, very hot and dry conditions will persist in the Federal capital and adjoining areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will face hot and dry weather, with southern and central parts experiencing intense heat during the day.

In Punjab, the province is likely to remain under very hot and dry conditions, with dust-raising and gusty winds expected in central and southern districts.

In Sindh, scorching temperatures will continue across the province. Gusty winds are anticipated in coastal areas during the afternoon.

In Balochistan, the province will remain hot and dry, particularly in southern districts, with gusty winds expected.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, hot and dry weather is likely, with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced hot and dry weather, with extreme heat reported in the plains.

The highest recorded temperature was in Sibbi at 48 C, followed by 47 C in Rahim Yar Khan, Dadu, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Jacobabad. Rohri, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana recorded 46 C.

The PMD has urged the public to take precautions against the heatwave, especially in vulnerable areas, and advised minimizing exposure to direct sunlight, staying hydrated, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours.