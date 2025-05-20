Open Menu

Severe Heatwave Grips Pakistan: Temperatures Soar Above Normal Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Severe heatwave grips Pakistan: temperatures soar above normal across country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted persistently hot and dry weather across most parts of the country for Wednesday, with severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the next four days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted persistently hot and dry weather across most parts of the country for Wednesday, with severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the next four days.

According to the PMD, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6 C above normal in the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan while the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, may experience temperatures 5-7 C above the seasonal average.

In Islamabad, very hot and dry conditions will persist in the Federal capital and adjoining areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will face hot and dry weather, with southern and central parts experiencing intense heat during the day.

In Punjab, the province is likely to remain under very hot and dry conditions, with dust-raising and gusty winds expected in central and southern districts.

In Sindh, scorching temperatures will continue across the province. Gusty winds are anticipated in coastal areas during the afternoon.

In Balochistan, the province will remain hot and dry, particularly in southern districts, with gusty winds expected.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, hot and dry weather is likely, with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced hot and dry weather, with extreme heat reported in the plains.

The highest recorded temperature was in Sibbi at 48 C, followed by 47 C in Rahim Yar Khan, Dadu, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Jacobabad. Rohri, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Larkana recorded 46 C.

The PMD has urged the public to take precautions against the heatwave, especially in vulnerable areas, and advised minimizing exposure to direct sunlight, staying hydrated, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

Recent Stories

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

10 minutes ago
 WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in U ..

WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence

10 minutes ago
 SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, ..

SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces ..

CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in B ..

4 minutes ago
Court extends bail in multiple cases, orders PTI f ..

Court extends bail in multiple cases, orders PTI founder to appear via video lin ..

4 minutes ago
 Severe heatwave grips Pakistan: temperatures soar ..

Severe heatwave grips Pakistan: temperatures soar above normal across country

4 minutes ago
 PM stresses urgent need for uninterrupted humanita ..

PM stresses urgent need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza

4 minutes ago
 Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

34 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

34 minutes ago
 16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather