Karachi Gets First Ever 'digital Hospital' With Free Online OPD

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday inaugurated the city's first digital hospital under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) banner in collaboration with the private sector, aimed to provide citizens with 24 hours of free online OPD and consultancy at home

The said services will be provided by Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital under the project 'Find My Doctor.' "A data center in Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital will also be established which will be able to predict which diseases are increasing in Karachi. This is an important development in the medical field," the Administrator said, while addressing a ceremony to make Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital Karachi's first digital hospital.

He said that the digital hospital is a joint initiative of 'Find My Doctor and KMC,' as it would also create a useful database that would show how many patients were suffering from respective diseases and the status of their treatment.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Find My Doctor Saad Siddiqui, renowned singer and social worker Shehzad Roy, Principal KMDC Dr. Nargis Anjum, Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Nadeem Asif, Medical Superintendent of Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital Mir Solangi, Zara Khan and others were also present.

The Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that after Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital was the second largest hospital under KMC.

Speaking at the event, Saad Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of Find My Doctor, said that everyone across Karachi who has a smartphone will be able to benefit from this facility.

He said that setting up a digital unit at Sarfaraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital will provide online and OPD facilities to the citizens.

