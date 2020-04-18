UrduPoint.com
Karachi MNA Najeeb Haroon Resigns From His Seat

Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:20 AM

Karachi MNA Najeeb Haroon resigns from his seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from NA-256 constituency of Karachi Muhammad Najeeb Haroon resigned from his seat on Friday.

According to a private news channel reported on Saturday, Najeeb Haroon has dispatched his resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Najeeb Haroon was elected MNA from National Assembly constituency NA-256 Karachi in 2018 elections.

In his letter, Najeeb Haroon complained that he was never taken into confidence in decision making. He also said that I offered my resignation because I failed to contribute anything toward betterment of my city.

