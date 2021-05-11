UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Police Chief Says Controlling Street Crimes Top Priority

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

Karachi Police Chief says controlling street crimes top priority

Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi imran Yaqoob Minhas Tuesday ordered to formulate strict strategies to control street crimes in megalopolis, declaring the street crimes control as top priority of Karachi Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi imran Yaqoob Minhas Tuesday ordered to formulate strict strategies to control street crimes in megalopolis, declaring the street crimes control as top priority of Karachi Police.

Right after assuming the office, Additional IGP-Karachi, held meetings with senior officers of Karachi Police and ordered to adopt strictest measures to control street crimes in the city, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas said that he would pay surprise visits to review the performance of the Station House Officers (SHOs).

Karachi Police Chief said that no negligence would be tolerated in implementation of COVID-19 SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He warned of strict departmental action against SHOs failing to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Imran Yaqoob Minhas urged upon his officers to maintain friendly attitude towards public and maintaining mutual cooperation.

He said the Investigation Department was the backbone of the police.

He directed to review the steps taken for the improvement in the investigation department.

Karachi Police Chief directed the Investigation and Operations Departments to coordinate in every possible way from the joint registration of cases to the arrest of accused and execution of sentences by the courts.

He issued directives to Traffic Police to carry out operations in accordance with the law by adopting a strategy in a professional manner. Traffic Police was directed to take full action against encroachments and illegal parking in the city.

Additional IGP - Karachi directed the junior police officers to be polite to the people during road checks and lockdowns and at police stations also.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Road Traffic From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

12 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

32 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

32 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

32 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

32 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.