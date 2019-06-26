Karachi To Host Mega Sports Festival On Aug 14
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:42 PM
Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani has invited all concerned stakeholders to help getting materliazed the 72nd Pakistan Day Sports Festival in the megalopolis
Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Karachi
Commissioner Basket Ball Tournament 2019 here on Wednesday, he said
Karachiites including sports-person, without any distinction on basis
of age and gender, are being invited to actively participate and make
the mega event successful.
He, however, particularly urged local youth to actively
participate in sports activities and assured that series of efforts
were being made to revive the culture Karachi was once known for.
"The under construction basket ball Court on YMCA premises would
be completed in near future coupled with similar facilities in other
parts of the city," said Commissioner of Karachi.
Iftikhar A Shalwani said DMC South of Karachi has already been
directed to take concrete steps ensuring construction of Tennis Court
and Girls Basket Ball Court in Aram Bagh area.
"I am glad to announce that services of senior player, of
international repute, Abdul Nasir, have been hired to train our
youth.
" he said.
The Commissioner of Karachi also promised the players of basket
ball of Karachi that he will also approach to turn functional the
newly constructed basket ball for the young players of megalopolis.
He reiterated that Karachi administration was equally keen to
facilitate the citizens in general and sports-person in particular to
avail of the existent facilities with due care towards its
maintenance.
Highly appreciative of Sindh Sports board for organizing the
event he also felicitated the players of Bonus Club team that clinched
the Champion Trophy by defeating Omega club by 59-49 points.
Mubashar of the winning team was declared Best player of the
Tournament 2019.
The ceremony was also addressed by President, Karachi Basket Ball
Association (KBBA), Ghulam Muhammad, President of Pakistan Sports
Women Association, Shahida Parveen Kiyani, Vice President of Pakistan
Tennis Foundation - Sindh. Khalid Jamil Shamsi and other prominent
sports personalities including Syed Mehfoozul Haq, Tariq Aslam, Nasr
Iqbal, Zainul Abdeen, M.Yaqoob, M.Rafiq, Aijaz Qureshi, M.Khurram,
Khalid Brohi, Salim,Khamisani and Ghulam Abbas Jamal.