Karachi to host mega sports festival on Aug 14

Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Shallwani has invited all concerned stakeholders to help getting materliazed the 72nd Pakistan Day Sports Festival in the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi , Iftikhar Shallwani has invited all concerned stakeholders to help getting materliazed the 72nd Pakistan Day Sports Festival in the megalopolis.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Karachi

Commissioner Basket Ball Tournament 2019 here on Wednesday, he said

Karachiites including sports-person, without any distinction on basis

of age and gender, are being invited to actively participate and make

the mega event successful.

He, however, particularly urged local youth to actively

participate in sports activities and assured that series of efforts

were being made to revive the culture Karachi was once known for.

"The under construction basket ball Court on YMCA premises would

be completed in near future coupled with similar facilities in other

parts of the city," said Commissioner of Karachi.

Iftikhar A Shalwani said DMC South of Karachi has already been

directed to take concrete steps ensuring construction of Tennis Court

and Girls Basket Ball Court in Aram Bagh area.

"I am glad to announce that services of senior player, of

international repute, Abdul Nasir, have been hired to train our

youth.

" he said.

The Commissioner of Karachi also promised the players of basket

ball of Karachi that he will also approach to turn functional the

newly constructed basket ball for the young players of megalopolis.

He reiterated that Karachi administration was equally keen to

facilitate the citizens in general and sports-person in particular to

avail of the existent facilities with due care towards its

maintenance.

Highly appreciative of Sindh Sports board for organizing the

event he also felicitated the players of Bonus Club team that clinched

the Champion Trophy by defeating Omega club by 59-49 points.

Mubashar of the winning team was declared Best player of the

Tournament 2019.

The ceremony was also addressed by President, Karachi Basket Ball

Association (KBBA), Ghulam Muhammad, President of Pakistan Sports

Women Association, Shahida Parveen Kiyani, Vice President of Pakistan

Tennis Foundation - Sindh. Khalid Jamil Shamsi and other prominent

sports personalities including Syed Mehfoozul Haq, Tariq Aslam, Nasr

Iqbal, Zainul Abdeen, M.Yaqoob, M.Rafiq, Aijaz Qureshi, M.Khurram,

Khalid Brohi, Salim,Khamisani and Ghulam Abbas Jamal.