UrduPoint.com

Karak Temple Incident; Supreme Court Orders To Recover Rs 33 Million From Accused In One Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

Karak Temple incident; Supreme Court orders to recover Rs 33 million from accused in one month

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to recover Rs 33 million from the accused involved in burning of a temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to recover Rs 33 million from the accused involved in burning of a temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in one month.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the suo moto notice case regarding demolition of a Hindu Temple in Karak by a mob.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to collect compensation from all the accused involved in the Karak temple burning.

The Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had informed the court that more than Rs 33 million was spent on the restoration of the temple.

On which the Chief Justice remarked that the accused would learn a lesson when Rs 33 million were recovered from them.

The Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the trial against the accused was pending and if any person was found innocent after the trial, what would be the status of amount recovered from him? On which the Chief Justice asked the Advocate General to speak thoughtfully as this was a court order.

An accused Rehmat Salam Khattak said that 100 innocent people were arrested in the case. "I was stopping those who were damaging the temple," he added.

Addressing the accused, the Chief Justice said that he was facing problems due to recovery of money from him.

Hindu leader Ramesh Kumar said that the way to the temple had been closed and the community had been asked to contact the local clerics.

The Advocate General said that the construction work of the temple had been completed, on which the Chief Justice said that the minority community could expand the place of worship as much as they want.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Temple Karak Money All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran two brotherly countries; close coop ..

Pakistan, Iran two brotherly countries; close cooperation vital for regional pea ..

2 minutes ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

2 minutes ago
 Fayaz Butt expresses condolence to Aajaz Dhamrah

Fayaz Butt expresses condolence to Aajaz Dhamrah

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to government to ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to government to answer in foreign gifts' matte ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt focused on accelerating pace of work on vario ..

Govt focused on accelerating pace of work on various development projects in GB: ..

5 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue fumigation completes in 2000 streets o ..

Anti-dengue fumigation completes in 2000 streets of Islamabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.