Karsaaz Incident Strengthened Democracy In Country : Makhdoom Saeed U Zaman

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Karsaaz incident strengthened democracy in country : Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ has said that the Karsaaz incident strengthened democracy in the Country.

In a statement on Wednesday, He said that the 18th of October was a very tragic day when a convoy of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was taken out to welcome her return after an eight-year self-imposed exile attacked.

He said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was very happy on her arrival to Pakistan but unfortunately, happiness turned into mourning.

