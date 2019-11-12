UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor To Prove Milestone In Promoting Brotherhood: Provincial Minister For Human Rights And Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Tuesday congratulated Sikh community on the occasion of Baba Gurunanak's 550th birth anniversary

In a statement here, he said Kartarpur corridor would prove to be a milestone in promoting brotherhood and peace among Sikh community.

He said it was the fulfillment of another promise by the prime minister.

The Baba Guru Nanak university at Nankana Sahib would be a tribute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, he said.

The minister said the Sikh community and people of the area would get higher education of modern sciences in the university.

