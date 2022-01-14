UrduPoint.com

Kashgar-Islamabad Air Cargo Route Successfully Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Pakistan and China launched air cargo service on Kashgar-Islamabad route with successful landing of Pakistan Faxon Airlines Air Cargo plane at Kashgar Airport in China's Xinjiang Autonomous Region

This is the second international cargo route from Kashgar Airport to Pakistan after Kashgar-Karachi cargo route in 2019, China Radio International (CRI) reported.

As the main aviation fulcrum of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Kashgar Airport has opened international cargo routes, providing air traffic and service platforms for economic and trade development between Xinjiang, South Asia, West Asia and Europe.

The construction of the International Transport Corridor and the International Aviation Center is of great importance to Xinjiang region.

