Kashmir Committee Will Be Established Soon In Irish Parliament: President Azad Jammu And Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry

Published March 22, 2023

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that a Committee on Kashmir would be established in the Irish Parliament to draw world's attention towards the simmering situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir

He said this while talking to senior vice president of Kashmir Peace Forum International, Ireland Ms Sadia Butt who called on him here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the decision regarding the formation of Kashmir Committee was taken during his visit to Ireland, a couple months back.

The formation of the Kashmir Committee in the Irish Parliament, he said would be instrumental in raising the Kashmir issue on international forums, especially in Europe.

Referring to the dire human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, he said that Kashmiris settled in Ireland can play an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Drawing parallels between Kashmir and Ireland, Barrister Sultan said that there were many similarities between Ireland and Kashmir.

He said that the government and people of Ireland can understand the Kashmir issue in a better way.

He said that the Irish people can play an important role in resolving the Kashmir issue that happens to be one of the oldest disputes pending on the UN agenda.

During the meeting, Sadia Butt, briefed the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry about the activities of her organization.

Sadia Butt also invited President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to visit Ireland, which he accepted. The date of the visit will be announced at the appropriate time.

