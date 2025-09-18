Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council (European Union) on Thursday expressed a deep sense of shock and grief over the demise of former chairman of the Occupied Kashmir-based All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) and ex-president of the Muslim Conference Jammu Kashmir, Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat.

The eminent Kashmiri leader, Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat, passed away at the age of 89 in Sopore town of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased leader for his great services, which he rendered in the ongoing freedom struggle of Jammu Kashmir, the Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, said, "As an unparalleled advocate for the rights of the people of Kashmir, the late Abdul Ghani Bhat has proved himself an orator who always spoke of sense and wisdom on the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmir dispute," says a message received here.

Chairman Kashmir Council Europe said Prof. Bhat was an intellectual, an academician, and a visionary political leader of Jammu Kashmir, and his demise is a great loss for the struggle for the rights of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that in the history of Kashmir, Prof. Bhat will be remembered for all times to come for his vision, expression, statesmanship, and advocacy for the freedom struggle and right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed offered condolences to the family of the late Prof. Bhat, in particular, and to the Kashmiri people, in general, and prayed for the utmost rest of his soul in paradise.

