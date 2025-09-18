Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” held

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) organized the book launch of “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” by Dr. Junaid Ahmad here at the Federation House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) organized the book launch of “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” by Dr. Junaid Ahmad here at the Federation House. The event was attended by a large number of businessmen, elites, book lovers, and China followers.

Yang Yundong, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, was the Chief Guest.

The program was chaired by Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President, FPCCI, and co-chaired by Shabbir Hassan Mansha, Chairman of the Pak-China business Council of FPCCI.

The book was reviewed by three

eminent scholars Senator Javed Jabbar, writer, speaker, filmmaker, and former Federal minister, Wajid Jawad, President of Anjuman Taraqqi-eUrdu Pakistan; and Prof. Dr. Guo Xuetang of Shanghai University, China (via video link).

The audience was informed that the first edition of the book, launched in mid-2024, had been very well received and garnered many accolades and comments.