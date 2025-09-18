TEVTA Opens Display Center Of Local Products Of Cottage Industry In Mirpur, AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) State-run TEVTA Azad Jammu and Kashmir has established a grand display center of locally manufactured products of cottage industry in collaboration with the private sector under a private-public partnership venture, it was officially said.
TEVTA AJK Chairman Khawaja Naeem Bismil late Wednesday inaugurated the center. Besides officials of the Vocational Training Institute, including Chairman of the IMC Committee Faisal Manzoor, Principal Engineer Waqas Aziz, traders' representative Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, and notables were present on this occasion.
Chairman TEVTA Khawaja Muhammad Naeem Bismil visited various sections of the display center and inspected the handicrafts, products and other items manufactured under the auspices of TEVTA.
He appreciated the quality of all the handicrafts and other products placed in the display center and the performance of all the officers and staff of the institution.
Bismil said that such display centers in various parts of AJK would promote homemade handicrafts and increase the demand for manufactured products, which would improve the economic condition of the people.
The TEVTA further said that since the demand for locally manufactured items stood very high, it was imperative to maintain the quality of the local products to attract demand for the locally produced goods not only in the local market, but also abroad.
