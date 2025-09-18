National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat’s demise

National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the demise of Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and a distinguished Kashmiri leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Thursday expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the demise of Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, former Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and a distinguished Kashmiri leader.

In his condolence message, the Speaker paid tribute to Professor Bhatt’s historic role in the Kashmir freedom movement and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved family.

Acknowledging Professor Bhat’s lifelong commitment to the cause, the Speaker noted that he devoted his entire life to the struggle for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

He described Bhat’s contributions as historic and emphasized that his services will be remembered with deep respect.

Terming his passing a significant loss to the movement, the Speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the departed soul and grant patience and strength to his family.