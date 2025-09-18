WASA directed for expansion of commercial consumers’ base to boost revenue recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed the officers concerned for expansion of base of commercial consumers to enhance revenue recovery.

Presiding over a meeting of revenue officers, he said that new sewerage lines were being laid in various areas of Faisalabad. Hence, immediate surveys should be conducted in these localities so that billing could start as soon as the services became operational, he added.

He said that joint field visits by revenue and operations teams once or twice a week would ensure timely redressal of complaints as well as better coordination in revenue recovery.

He instructed that the number of revenue staff should be increased where needed, but insisted that clear recovery targets must be set first and then pursued the same diligently.

“WASA would be able to move towards a more stable financial position only by improving revenue recovery”, he added.

He appreciated the performance of revenue officers and staff of the Iqbal Subdivision for enrolling more than 1,000 new consumers during August which according to him contributed significantly to revenue growth.

He urged the officers of other sub-divisions to follow the same model and bring more consumers into the billing network to strengthen the agency’s financial base.

He directed that strict action should be taken against the housing colonies that consistently failed to deposit their dues. No compromise would be made in this regard, he added.

Deputy Managing Director (Admin) Shoaib Rasheed, Directors Revenue Muhammad Iqbal Malik and Umar Iftikhar, Deputy Directors Farhan Ali, Hafiz Mueen, Zafar Iqbal Qadri, Shahid Pasha and Parvez Chaddhar, Assistant Directors Abdul Wahhab, Mian Nasir, Tansur Abbas, Hafiz Fahad, Hanif Masih and others were also present in the meeting.