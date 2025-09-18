31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The crackdown against encroachments at tourist destinations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues, as authorities sealed another 31 hotels in Galiyat for violating building regulations

According to the district administration on Thursday, the operation was carried out under the Chief Secretary’s vision of the “Good Governance Roadmap.

The Galiyat Development Authority’s Director of Building Control, the Assistant Commissioner, and local police jointly participated in the action.

During the crackdown, the identity cards of the hotel owners, found violating the rules, were confiscated.

Officials from the Tourism Department said that a strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions in Galiyat would remain in force.