2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ganjmandi Police have arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police have arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that during the operation, the police also seized a Kalashnikov and a pistol from the accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Saad Arshad said that the arrested suspects would be challaned in court with solid evidence.

He reiterated that those attacking the life and property of citizens could not escape the grip of the law.