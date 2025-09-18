2-member Bike Lifter Gang Busted, 4 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:43 PM
The Ganjmandi Police have arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Thursday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Ganjmandi Police have arrested two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Thursday.
He said that during the operation, the police also seized a Kalashnikov and a pistol from the accused.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Saad Arshad said that the arrested suspects would be challaned in court with solid evidence.
He reiterated that those attacking the life and property of citizens could not escape the grip of the law.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar K ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Shanghai from Xuzhou
2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof ..
Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat
WASA directed for expansion of commercial consumers’ base to boost revenue rec ..
Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits Lincoln Corner at UoS
Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact as ‘historic milestone’ fo ..
Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society
Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat
TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK
VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar1 minute ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Shanghai from Xuzhou1 minute ago
-
2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered1 minute ago
-
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat� ..1 minute ago
-
Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat1 minute ago
-
Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits Lincoln Corner at UoS4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact as ‘historic milestone’ for Muslim Ummah4 minutes ago
-
Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat17 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity19 minutes ago
-
31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat19 minutes ago
-
Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” held19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastructure, needs inclusive policy interventions: Speaker ..19 minutes ago