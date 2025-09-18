Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits Lincoln Corner at UoS

Regional Manager of the American Spaces Program Aurangzaib, conducted a monitoring and outreach visit to Lincoln Corner University of Sargodha (UoS) to review progress, engage stakeholders, and discuss future strategies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Regional Manager of the American Spaces Program Aurangzaib, conducted a monitoring and outreach visit to Lincoln Corner University of Sargodha (UoS) to review progress, engage stakeholders, and discuss future strategies.

The visit commenced with a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas where both sides exchanged views on the role of Lincoln Corner in fostering educational growth, cultural understanding, and opportunities for students. The Vice Chancellor commended the ongoing initiatives of the Corner and assured his continued support for its future endeavors.

Aurangzaib then interacted with the Friends of Corner (FOCs) in an engaging session that emphasized volunteer involvement, innovative programming, and community outreach.

The FOCs shared constructive feedback and valuable suggestions to further strengthen the Corner’s activities and expand its impact.

His visit concluded with a meeting with the Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti Focal Person Lincoln Corner. Their discussion highlighted the Corner’s accomplishments so far, explored strategies for expanding student and faculty engagement, and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration. Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Corner’s initiatives and ensuring their continued success.