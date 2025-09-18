Regional Manager American Spaces Programme Visits Lincoln Corner At UoS
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Regional Manager of the American Spaces Program Aurangzaib, conducted a monitoring and outreach visit to Lincoln Corner University of Sargodha (UoS) to review progress, engage stakeholders, and discuss future strategies
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Regional Manager of the American Spaces Program Aurangzaib, conducted a monitoring and outreach visit to Lincoln Corner University of Sargodha (UoS) to review progress, engage stakeholders, and discuss future strategies.
The visit commenced with a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas where both sides exchanged views on the role of Lincoln Corner in fostering educational growth, cultural understanding, and opportunities for students. The Vice Chancellor commended the ongoing initiatives of the Corner and assured his continued support for its future endeavors.
Aurangzaib then interacted with the Friends of Corner (FOCs) in an engaging session that emphasized volunteer involvement, innovative programming, and community outreach.
The FOCs shared constructive feedback and valuable suggestions to further strengthen the Corner’s activities and expand its impact.
His visit concluded with a meeting with the Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar Bhatti Focal Person Lincoln Corner. Their discussion highlighted the Corner’s accomplishments so far, explored strategies for expanding student and faculty engagement, and emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration. Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Corner’s initiatives and ensuring their continued success.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar K ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Shanghai from Xuzhou
2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof ..
Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat
WASA directed for expansion of commercial consumers’ base to boost revenue rec ..
Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits Lincoln Corner at UoS
Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact as ‘historic milestone’ fo ..
Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society
Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat
TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK
VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Residential College Loralai renamed to honor Shaheed Captain Waqar Khan Kakar31 seconds ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori departs for Shanghai from Xuzhou32 seconds ago
-
2-member bike lifter gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered33 seconds ago
-
National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mourns veteran Kashmiri leader Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat� ..34 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Council EU expresses deep sorrow & grief over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat37 seconds ago
-
Regional Manager American Spaces Programme visits Lincoln Corner at UoS4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact as ‘historic milestone’ for Muslim Ummah4 minutes ago
-
Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity19 minutes ago
-
31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat19 minutes ago
-
Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” held19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastructure, needs inclusive policy interventions: Speaker ..19 minutes ago