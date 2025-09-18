Open Menu

Saving Youth From Harms Of Drugs Termed Imperative For Healthy Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM

An awareness seminar titled “Drug-Free, Healthy and Safe Punjab” was organised at a local university under the auspices of the Anti-Narcotics Control Department Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) An awareness seminar titled “Drug-Free, Healthy and Safe Punjab” was organised at a local university under the auspices of the Anti-Narcotics Control Department Punjab.

In the seminar, students were informed about the harms of drugs, social evils and their prevention.

The seminar was attended by Registrar Superior University Raja Ghulam Rasool Manan, Noted Psychiatrist Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar (Allied-II) DHQ Hospital, Col Zakir Ali Khan (T.I), Director Counter Narcotics Force Faisalabad, Inspector Noman (ANF), Amna Akram (General Secretary Anti-Narcotics Association) and others.

The Director Counter Narcotics Force said that the youth is our future and it is our common responsibility to protect them from the scourge of drugs.

He said that the role of parents and teachers is key to preventing drugs in society. Youth can be protected from negative activities through supervision and training, he added.

Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar said that drugs destroy the human body and mind.

He said that attracting the youth towards healthy activities and providing them with a positive environment is the need of the hour. General Secretary Amna Akram said that the war against drugs would continue and the anti-drug campaign will continue to play its full role until the youth are freed from this scourge.

She said that the campaign against drugs will be further intensified and joint efforts will continue to provide awareness to the youth.

Later, an awareness walk was also held.

