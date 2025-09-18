Saving Youth From Harms Of Drugs Termed Imperative For Healthy Society
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM
An awareness seminar titled “Drug-Free, Healthy and Safe Punjab” was organised at a local university under the auspices of the Anti-Narcotics Control Department Punjab
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) An awareness seminar titled “Drug-Free, Healthy and Safe Punjab” was organised at a local university under the auspices of the Anti-Narcotics Control Department Punjab.
In the seminar, students were informed about the harms of drugs, social evils and their prevention.
The seminar was attended by Registrar Superior University Raja Ghulam Rasool Manan, Noted Psychiatrist Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar (Allied-II) DHQ Hospital, Col Zakir Ali Khan (T.I), Director Counter Narcotics Force Faisalabad, Inspector Noman (ANF), Amna Akram (General Secretary Anti-Narcotics Association) and others.
The Director Counter Narcotics Force said that the youth is our future and it is our common responsibility to protect them from the scourge of drugs.
He said that the role of parents and teachers is key to preventing drugs in society. Youth can be protected from negative activities through supervision and training, he added.
Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar said that drugs destroy the human body and mind.
He said that attracting the youth towards healthy activities and providing them with a positive environment is the need of the hour. General Secretary Amna Akram said that the war against drugs would continue and the anti-drug campaign will continue to play its full role until the youth are freed from this scourge.
She said that the campaign against drugs will be further intensified and joint efforts will continue to provide awareness to the youth.
Later, an awareness walk was also held.
Recent Stories
Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society
Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat
TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK
VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity
31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat
Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” held
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastructure, needs inclusive policy in ..
Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security
43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner
UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Children' campaign
EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner ..
More Stories From Health
-
Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society3 minutes ago
-
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours5 days ago
-
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer5 days ago
-
Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 to prevent cervical cancer7 days ago
-
Anti-Narcotics Association arranges medicines for flood victims8 days ago
-
“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln girls15 days ago
-
Polio immunization campaign launched17 days ago
-
Dental health camp organized at Borstal Institute20 days ago
-
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium21 days ago
-
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium24 days ago
-
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium24 days ago
-
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium24 days ago