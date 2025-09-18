VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has opened its doors to a new era of health and empowerment with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art sports & fitness arena

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has opened its doors to a new era of health and empowerment with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art sports & fitness arena.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) inaugurated the arena.

The Divisional Sports Officer Sajida Latif was a special guest.

The arena, featuring modern fitness machines along with indoor table tennis and badminton courts, is designed to cultivate a culture where well-being and recreation go hand in hand with academic excellence. Vice Chancellor Dr. Ameen emphasized that “a strong mind grows in a healthy body” and reiterated her vision of building a vibrant campus where fitness, leadership, and innovation thrive together.

She applauded the Department of Health & Physical education for operationalizing the facility and praised the Chief Engineer for timely execution.