Open Menu

VC Women University Inaugurates Sports & Fitness Arena At Varsity

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 06:25 PM

VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has opened its doors to a new era of health and empowerment with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art sports & fitness arena

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has opened its doors to a new era of health and empowerment with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art sports & fitness arena.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) inaugurated the arena.

The Divisional Sports Officer Sajida Latif was a special guest.

The arena, featuring modern fitness machines along with indoor table tennis and badminton courts, is designed to cultivate a culture where well-being and recreation go hand in hand with academic excellence. Vice Chancellor Dr. Ameen emphasized that “a strong mind grows in a healthy body” and reiterated her vision of building a vibrant campus where fitness, leadership, and innovation thrive together.

She applauded the Department of Health & Physical education for operationalizing the facility and praised the Chief Engineer for timely execution.

Recent Stories

Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative ..

Saving youth from harms of drugs termed imperative for healthy society

2 minutes ago
 Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat

Banned plastic bags seized, units sealed in Gujrat

2 minutes ago
 TEVTA opens display center of local products of co ..

TEVTA opens display center of local products of cottage industry in Mirpur, AJK

2 minutes ago
 VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness a ..

VC Women University inaugurates sports & fitness arena at varsity

4 minutes ago
 31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat

31 more encroached hotels sealed in Galiyat

4 minutes ago
 Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The Wor ..

Launching ceremony of book “CHINA LEADS: The World Listens” held

4 minutes ago
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastruct ..

Balochistan lacks grassroots level DRR infrastructure, needs inclusive policy in ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Poland explore enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security

4 minutes ago
 43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI din ..

43 ambassadors, high commissioners attend LCCI dinner

26 minutes ago
 UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Chil ..

UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Children' campaign

29 minutes ago
 EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electro ..

EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan