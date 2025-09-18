Open Menu

Banned Plastic Bags Seized, Units Sealed In Gujrat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Gujrat carried out multiple operations against violations of environmental laws.

During the action, 150 kilograms of banned plastic bags were seized from the Kharian goods station, and a fine of Rs10,000 was imposed. A total of 15 units across the district were inspected, out of which two were sealed for dumping hazardous hospital waste and failing to install emission control systems.

Overall, fines amounting to Rs100,000 were imposed during the drive, which was carried out under the supervision of District Officer Environment Usama Majid.

