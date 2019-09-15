UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Freedom Ulema Rally Condemns Indian Atrocities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Kashmir Freedom Ulema rally condemns Indian atrocities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Hundreds of Ulema, prayer leaders, Mashaikh from different Schools of thought Sunday took out a rally from National Press Club (NPC) to D-Chowk to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and condemn persistent Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The participants of rally named 'Kashmir Freedom Ulema' organized by Wafaq-ul-Maradis-Al-Arabia Pakistan carried placards inscribed with anti India, pro Pak army slogans chanted slogans against India. The rally turned into a huge public meeting at D chowk.

Speaking to participants, Ulema vowed sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland. Kashmiris would not left alone. They asked India to quit Kashmir and urged international community to take notice of Indian atrocities failing which durable peace was impossible in the world, said a press release.

They emotionally charged participants advocated complete independence of Kashmir and assured their fullest cooperation in highlighting Kashmir issue.

Maulana Dr Adil Khan, Nazim Wafaq ul Madaris Al Arabia Maulana Qazi Abdul Rasheed, Maulana Pir Azizur Rehman Hazarvi,Maulana Zahoor Ahmed Alvi,Maulana Nazir Farooqui, Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil, Maulana Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Toheedi, Maulana Abdul Shakoor Naqashbandi, Maulana Faiz ur Rehman Usmani, Maulana Adnan Shah, Maulana Habibur Rehman, Maulana Anees Mehmood, Maulana Ehsan Chakyalvi,Mufti Awais Aziz and others addressed the participants.

