Kashmir resolution through dialogue better for India, region: Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said the resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogue was not only better for India itself and the region, but also for the entire world

Addressing a press conference here at the Railways Headquarters, the minister said Indian Prime Minister Modi made a wrong move by scrapping the special status of occupied Kashmir and warned the Indian leadership that Pakistan could use smart bombs in case of its aggression.

He criticised India for removing more than 1.9 million Muslims from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Asam and predicted that now 22 Pakistans would be carved out of India after Modi's such moves.

He said the Muslims in India were made second-class citizens. The Hitler Modi in fact wanted to crush the Muslims living across India, he added.

The minister appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javaid Bajwa for their efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally, and for the country's defence.

To a question about the closure of air space for Indian aeroplanes, he said the prime minister, the cabinet and the foreign ministry would take a decision in that regard, however, no train could be operated between Pakistan and India till he was a minister.

To another question, the minister said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should participate in the march for Kashmiris to be organized by him (Sheikh Rashid) instead of launching any long march.

The minister claimed that some associates of former president Asif Ali Zardari were ready to pay the looted national wealth, but he himself was not willing to do so.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his family and friends, he added, did not want to pay back the money made by them through corruption while in government, he added.

"I suggest Nawaz Sharif and his associates to return the looted money and get relief," he said. Only a few overs were left now (in the match), he added.

He claimed that disintegration of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was imminent as its several members of parliament wanted to leave the party.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would never agree to give an NRO (National Reconciliation Order) to anyone, he added.