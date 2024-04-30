Kashmiri-origin barrister appointed as Judge in UK Judiciary

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The legal fraternity in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has celebrated the appointment of Kashmiri-origin Barrister Azhar Iqbal as a judge in the British judiciary, on Tuesday.

According to APP correspondent, in a special session of the newly-elected office bearers of the District Bar Association Mirpur AJK, the lawyers enthusiastically congratulated Barrister Iqbal on his exceptional achievement.

The DBA President, Ch Shakeel Zaman Advocate and other office bearers including Sardar Muhammad Shakeel Khan, Ch Muhammad Bashir Tabassum and Muhammad Furqan Ali expressed their pride in this milestone for the Kashmiri community.

The lawyers noted, this is the first time a Kashmiri-origin individual has been appointed as a judge in the British judiciary, a testament to Barrister Iqbal's outstanding professional skills and vast experience in the legal field.

While speaking on this occasion, the DBA office bearers expressed their hope that the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK will use this opportunity to raise their voices for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and help stop the ongoing Indian atrocities in the region.