Kashmiri people to vote PTI on July 25: State Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Imran Khan is a true leader and advocate of Kashmir cause. Therefore, Kashmiri people will support and vote Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on 25th July.

Talking to media persons after Eid prayer in Madani Masjid Samanabad here on Wednesday, he said that Eidul Azha was not only a festival but it also teaches us to be ready all the times for presenting sacrifice for the cause of national sovereignty and integrity.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to improve life standard of the masses and in this connection, the government had doled out record subsidy of Rs.25 billion through Utility Stores Corporation (USC). A large number of daily use items were still available on cheaper rates at the Utility Stores than their prices in the open market. The government had provided targeted subsidy so that the poor segments could be facilitated at maximum extent, he added.

He said that there were 4000 Utility Stores with their 900 franchises across the country where daily use commodities were available at 15 to 20 percent subsidized rates.

Farrukh Habib criticized the PMLN and said that friendship of Nawaz Sharif with Modi was not hidden from anyone even today. That's why Maryam Safdar was hesitating to condemn cruelty of Modi and his government.

He said what were the designs of India against Pakistan, that were also an open secret and RSS was the main and biggest obstacle in bringing peace in the region and freedom and referendum in Kashmir, but PML-N was increasing its love affairs with Modi and his government.

He said that Maryam Safdar openly criticizes Prime Minister Imran Khan but never condemned aggression and barbarism of RSS.

State Minister saluted the sacrifices of Kashmiris which rendered for the right of self-determination and said that these sacrifices would surely bring revolution in the region very soon.

He said that Indian Foreign Minister had confessed that they were making politics on FATF and Maryam Nawaz was still reluctant to utter a single word in condemnation of RSS and Indian aggression in Kashmir valley.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the ideology of RSS at world level after which the international media had raised voice against aggression of RSS.

He said that Imran Khan was a true leader and ambassador of Kashmiri people. Therefore, the Kashmiri people will surely support and vote PTI in the elections on 25th July, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also the credit to get 62 prisoners released from Saudi Arabia and brought them back to Pakistan in a special flight so that they could also enjoy Eid happiness with their families.