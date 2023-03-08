UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Women Suffered Worst Due To Indian Savagery: Mushaal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Kashmiri women suffered worst due to Indian savagery: Mushaal

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday came down hard on the fascist Narendra Modi fascist government for using the "rape of Kashmiri women as a weapon of war to humiliate Kashmiris and suppress the ongoing freedom struggle to shackles of Indian brutal subjugation"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday came down hard on the fascist Narendra Modi fascist government for using the "rape of Kashmiri women as a weapon of war to humiliate Kashmiris and suppress the ongoing freedom struggle to shackles of Indian brutal subjugation".

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar 'Status of Women's Rights in Indian IIOJK at the National University of Modern Languages, on the occasion of the International Women's Day marked on Wednesday, she said although every Kashmiri was a victim of Indian state terrorism, the women were the worst sufferers of the Indian savagery.

Mushaal, a wife of senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that the miseries and victimization of the Kashmiri women at the hands of occupation forces, police, paramilitary and agencies continue unabated in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), making the life hell for the residents of the valley.

Paying glowing tributes to the valiant Kashmiri women for their supreme sacrifices in the ongoing freedom movement, the Chairperson said that thousands of women were among 96,181 people of Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred by Indian troops since January 1989 till date.

She said that at least, 682 women have been martyred by the troops since January 2001 but the fascist authorities could not dampen the courage of the brave women.

Mjushaal said that the gravity of the situation could be gauged by the fact that over 22,958 women were rendered widowed while 11,256 women were molested/ disgraced by Indian troops.

Moreover, she went on to say that thousands of women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory, who were subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops, adding that over 8,000 Kashmiris went missing in custody during the past 34 years.

"Many mothers died after waiting for their missing sons while widows and 'half-widows' are in pain since decades in occupied territory," she added.

The Hurriyat leader condemned the criminal silence maintained by the world community on the Indian brutalities on the women in the occupied territory.

She urged that the world community must wake up to contain sexual violence being perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJK.

Mushaal noted that over two dozen women including Hurriyat leaders and activists like Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Insha Tariq Shah, Saima Akther, Aisha Mushtaq, Hina Bashir Beig and Aasiya Bano were languishing in illegal detention in IIOJK and New Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail.

She said that the Kashmiri people were being victimized only for representing the righteous demand for a right to self-determination and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India World Police Jail Narendra Modi Died Wife Jammu New Delhi January Criminals Women National University Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, ..

Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech in wood and woodworking i ..

14 minutes ago
 Stocks tread water after shock over Powell rate wa ..

Stocks tread water after shock over Powell rate warning

23 seconds ago
 Various events held at IUB to mark Women's Day

Various events held at IUB to mark Women's Day

25 seconds ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2023

26 seconds ago
 Super Women overpower Amazons to win PSL exhibitio ..

Super Women overpower Amazons to win PSL exhibition match

28 seconds ago
 Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organizes seminar in con ..

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organizes seminar in connection with International Wom ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.