Kashmiri women suffered worst due to Indian savagery: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday came down hard on the fascist Narendra Modi fascist government for using the "rape of Kashmiri women as a weapon of war to humiliate Kashmiris and suppress the ongoing freedom struggle to shackles of Indian brutal subjugation".

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar 'Status of Women's Rights in Indian IIOJK at the National University of Modern Languages, on the occasion of the International Women's Day marked on Wednesday, she said although every Kashmiri was a victim of Indian state terrorism, the women were the worst sufferers of the Indian savagery.

Mushaal, a wife of senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that the miseries and victimization of the Kashmiri women at the hands of occupation forces, police, paramilitary and agencies continue unabated in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), making the life hell for the residents of the valley.

Paying glowing tributes to the valiant Kashmiri women for their supreme sacrifices in the ongoing freedom movement, the Chairperson said that thousands of women were among 96,181 people of Jammu and Kashmir, who were martyred by Indian troops since January 1989 till date.

She said that at least, 682 women have been martyred by the troops since January 2001 but the fascist authorities could not dampen the courage of the brave women.

Mjushaal said that the gravity of the situation could be gauged by the fact that over 22,958 women were rendered widowed while 11,256 women were molested/ disgraced by Indian troops.

Moreover, she went on to say that thousands of women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory, who were subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops, adding that over 8,000 Kashmiris went missing in custody during the past 34 years.

"Many mothers died after waiting for their missing sons while widows and 'half-widows' are in pain since decades in occupied territory," she added.

The Hurriyat leader condemned the criminal silence maintained by the world community on the Indian brutalities on the women in the occupied territory.

She urged that the world community must wake up to contain sexual violence being perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJK.

Mushaal noted that over two dozen women including Hurriyat leaders and activists like Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Insha Tariq Shah, Saima Akther, Aisha Mushtaq, Hina Bashir Beig and Aasiya Bano were languishing in illegal detention in IIOJK and New Delhi's notorious Tihar Jail.

She said that the Kashmiri people were being victimized only for representing the righteous demand for a right to self-determination and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.