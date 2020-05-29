UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Offering Unparalleled Sacrifices For Their Inalienable Right: JKYSF

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:20 AM

Kashmiris offering unparalleled sacrifices for their inalienable right: JKYSF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) in Indian Occupied Kashmir has said that the Kashmiris have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in their just struggle for securing the inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKYSF in a meeting of its Central Council presided over by party Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, in Srinagar thoroughly discussed the prevailing social and political situation of the occupied territory.

Terming the stance of India on Kashmir as unrealistic, the JKYSF Chairman said that its oppressive and suppressive tactics to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people had neither worked in the past nor would it succeed its nefarious designs in the future.

During the meeting, Umar Aadil Dar said that permanent peace in the region was impossible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

On the eve of martyrdom anniversaries of two Shopian women, Aasiya and Neelofar, who were abducted on May 29, 2009 and were gang-raped and subsequently murdered by the Indian men in uniform, he deplored that despite the passage of 11 years, people of the territory and family of Aasiya and Neelofar were still waiting for justice.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Members of the party including Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, Tauseef Ahmed and Shafiq Ahmed.

