Kashmiris' Struggle For Self-determination To Be Successful: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:58 PM

Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination to be successful: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister has said that the success of Kashmiris struggle for securing the right to self-determination was the only option and Kashmiris' struggle would soon bear fruit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister has said that the success of Kashmiris struggle for securing the right to self-determination was the only option and Kashmiris' struggle would soon bear fruit.

He said this while talking to the Punjab ministers and assembly members in a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The chief minister directed the lawmakers to actively take part in public meetings, to be held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day and added that they should attend the congregations planned at 12:00 noon on Friday, along with holding of such congregations in their respective areas.

"We would give a message to the world that Kashmiris were not alone in their freedom struggle and Pakistanis were standing shoulder to shoulder with them," he added.

He said that Indian policy of torture and brutality had badly failed and every conscience person was ashamed of the Indian government's illegal and gruesome acts.

"Indian prejudice towards occupied Kashmir had been exposed again and India had violated all laws by revoking special status of the occupied Kashmir," the chief minister said.

Buzdar said that India had crossed all limits of stubbornness. "Pakistan was standing firmly with Kashmiris and will be standing with them like a solid rock," he added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Transport Minister Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, Cooperative Minister Mehr Muhammad Aslam, parliamentarians including Ahmed Hassan Dahar, Aamir Talal Gopang, Colonol (retd) Ghazanfer Abbas Shah, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad, Major (retd) Muhammad Latasab Satti, Umm-ul-Baneen Ali and PTI ticket-holder Khurram Wattoo were present in the meeting.

