Kashmiris to get right to self-determination soon: Firdous Rae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Firdous Rae has said that Kashmiri people will soon get their right to self-determination, as they have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom during last seven decades.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that struggle of the Kashmiri people for their independence has entered into final stage as Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at all platforms in a most befitting manner.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also exposed atrocities of Modi government and RSS in Kashmir valley due to which western media also started highlighting atrocities of Indian forces in IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir), she added.

She said that Pakistani nation could not remain silent on atrocities and brutalities of Indian forces in Kashmir valley, and it would continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri people until they get their right to self-determination.

Firdous Rae said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared the Kashmir as a jugular vein of Pakistan.

She paid tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders.