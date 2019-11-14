Kashmiris vow to resist Indian designs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Hurriyat organizations have emphasised that the people of Kashmir are determined to resist BJP government's designs of robbing Jammu and Kashmir of its civilizational identity and Muslim character in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Young Mens League and Muslim Khawateen Markaz in their separate statements said that the Kashmiris would continue liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion. They maintained that people would resist India's illegal occupation with complete unity and determination and New Delhi would not succeed in forcing them into submission.

People continue to stage silent protest as a mark of civil disobedience in the Kashmir Valley against India's anti-Kashmir moves by downing their shutters and staying away from schools and offices. Restrictions under Section 144 continue to remain enforced amid massive presence of Indian forces with public transport away from the roads while internet, SMS and prepaid mobile services out of bounds for the people even on 102nd day of lockdown, Thursday.

A shopkeeper identified as Meraj-ud-din was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tral area of Pulwama district. Indian forces have launched a CASO in the area following the incident.