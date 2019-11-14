UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Vow To Resist Indian Designs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Kashmiris vow to resist Indian designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Hurriyat organizations have emphasised that the people of Kashmir are determined to resist BJP government's designs of robbing Jammu and Kashmir of its civilizational identity and Muslim character in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Young Mens League and Muslim Khawateen Markaz in their separate statements said that the Kashmiris would continue liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion. They maintained that people would resist India's illegal occupation with complete unity and determination and New Delhi would not succeed in forcing them into submission.

People continue to stage silent protest as a mark of civil disobedience in the Kashmir Valley against India's anti-Kashmir moves by downing their shutters and staying away from schools and offices. Restrictions under Section 144 continue to remain enforced amid massive presence of Indian forces with public transport away from the roads while internet, SMS and prepaid mobile services out of bounds for the people even on 102nd day of lockdown, Thursday.

A shopkeeper identified as Meraj-ud-din was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tral area of Pulwama district. Indian forces have launched a CASO in the area following the incident.

Related Topics

India Dead Protest Internet Mobile Young Jammu New Delhi SMS Muslim Media From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 November 2019

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed to present UAE fraternity model to ..

10 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends AED 53 million on ‘ ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of Dalma Dhow Sa ..

10 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command announces martyrd ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.