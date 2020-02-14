Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, stressing a 'peaceful and just solution' to the Kashmir dispute, said Turkey would continue to extend unflinching support to the stance of Kashmiri brethren at all fora

"Turkey believes that the Kashmir issue can not be resolved through oppressive means, but on the basis of principles of justice and peace," the Turkish president said in his address to the joint session of Parliament.

This was the fourth time Tayyip Erdogan addressed the Parliament of Pakistan - earlier twice as Turkey's premier and once as president.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, cabinet members, parliamentarians from treasury and opposition benches, services chiefs and ambassadors attended the session.

The 24-minute speech of Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived here Thursday on a two-day official visit, focused on Pakistan and Turkey's joint road-map of development and prosperity, Turkey's support for Kashmir cause and need for unity among Islamic countries to fight common challenges including poverty and Islamophobia.

President Erdogan mentioned that Turkey openly defended the just struggle of Kashmiris at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York and during all meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He said India's unilateral step on changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir had further aggravated the problems faced by Kashmiris. "Curbing the freedom rights of Kashmiris and putting them under siege, will be in no one's interest," he said, adding only peaceful negotiations could pave the way towards solution acceptable to all stakeholders.

Erdogan stressed that apart from their mutual rifts, it was religious duty of all Islamic countries to stand for the oppressed Muslims anywhere in the world, may it be in Palestine, Cyprus or Kashmir.

