UrduPoint.com

KATI Felicitates Newly Elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor Karachi

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 10:04 PM

KATI felicitates newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Thursday, felicitated Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on their election as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Thursday, felicitated Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on their election as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chayya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohemadi and other members, in a statement issued here, expressed their support to the newly elected Mayor and expressed confidence that "Wahab, being a true son of Karachi" would actively contribute to the development and resolution of long-standing issues of the metropolis.

Faraz ur Rehman also extended gratitude to the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party for nominating Murtaza Wahab for the position.

He urged Wahab to prioritise the improvement of Karachi's infrastructure upon taking office and ensure fair allocation of funds to all LG bodies without discrimination so that city could be better served and its problems addressed promptly.

He also called for unity among political party representatives and emphasised the importance of serving the city beyond politics.

President KATI expressed hope that Wahab would take concrete steps to transform Karachi into one of the world's best cities and assured that KATI would continue to collaborate with the Mayor's office in their mutual efforts toward the development of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Resolution World Kati Korangi Muslim All Industry Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salm ..

PPPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi's mayor, Salman Abdullah deputy mayor

17 minutes ago
 EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willin ..

EU Threatens Tougher Measures Unless Kosovo Willing to De-Escalate Tensions With ..

7 minutes ago
 CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit ..

CS directs to expand outreach to schools in Gilgit Baltistan

7 minutes ago
 Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at ..

Ombudsman's team inspect facilities for expats at Islamabad Airport

7 minutes ago
 Second round of talks between TLP, government hel ..

Second round of talks between TLP, government held

11 minutes ago
 Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline in Russ ..

Russian Geological Holding Sees No Decline in Russia's Exploration Amid OPEC+ Cu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.