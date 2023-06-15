KATI felicitates newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Thursday, felicitated Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on their election as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Thursday, felicitated Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on their election as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chayya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohemadi and other members, in a statement issued here, expressed their support to the newly elected Mayor and expressed confidence that "Wahab, being a true son of Karachi" would actively contribute to the development and resolution of long-standing issues of the metropolis.

Faraz ur Rehman also extended gratitude to the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party for nominating Murtaza Wahab for the position.

He urged Wahab to prioritise the improvement of Karachi's infrastructure upon taking office and ensure fair allocation of funds to all LG bodies without discrimination so that city could be better served and its problems addressed promptly.

He also called for unity among political party representatives and emphasised the importance of serving the city beyond politics.

President KATI expressed hope that Wahab would take concrete steps to transform Karachi into one of the world's best cities and assured that KATI would continue to collaborate with the Mayor's office in their mutual efforts toward the development of Karachi.