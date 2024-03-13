KATI membership renewal deadline March 31: Qandhari

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024

President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Johar Qandhari, has issued a reminder to all members, emphasizing the importance of renewing their KATI membership before the approaching deadline of March 31, 2024

According to the Trade Organization Act 2013, failure to renew by the specified date will result in the suspension of membership, said a statement on Wednesday.

Qandhari encouraged members to promptly deposit the membership fee at the KATI Secretariat.

Members encountering any issues during the renewal process were advised to contact the General Secretary for assistance.

