KATI Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Friday, condemned the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden firmly declaring such acts as utterly unacceptable.

President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Muhammadi and members of Executive Council, in a statement issued here, emphasised the need for international organisations to take swift action against those who violate the sanctity of holy books and figures across all religions.

They also stressed on implementation of strict punishments for offenders and the formulation of international laws to address acts of religious insensitivity, racism, and sectarianism.

President KATI and his associates highlighted the targeted persecution faced by Muslims worldwide, citing the incident in Sweden as not an isolated case. They pointed out that the absence of international laws exacerbates the pain and distress felt by the Muslim community, numbering over two billion people.

They stressed that Muslims hold a profound respect for other religions and cannot fathom desecrating the sanctity of any faith. They demanded severe punishment for those responsible for the desecration in Sweden and called for robust measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

President KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman, expressed deep concern over the increasing instances of Islamophobia, mentioning previous attempts to ban the hijab and the disrespectful depictions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He characterised those actions as part of a larger conspiracy to deliberately hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide and undermine global peace.

Faraz-ur-Rehman called upon the international community and the United Nations to take immediate and meaningful steps to counter the rising tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

He urged the adoption of effective measures to address the grave issue, safeguard religious sanctity, and foster understanding and harmony among different faiths.

