UrduPoint.com

KATI Welcomes Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul Freight Train Service

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 07:23 PM

KATI welcomes Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul freight train service

Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), S.M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam and other office bearers have welcomed the launch of Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul freight train service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), S.M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam and other office bearers have welcomed the launch of Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul freight train service.

They said that on the 6500 kilometers long track, exporters can sell their products in European and middle East markets by the freight train. Compared to the sea route, exporters can deliver their products to the world market in less time and price which will increase the trade volume, said KATI statement on Tuesday.

KATI leadership congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railway Minister Azam Swati, and Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood for their efforts to launch the freight service.

The statement said the freight train would strengthen the economic ties among the three Muslim brotherly countries and increase trade opportunities. The exporters must take full benefits of the big opportunity to boost the country's exports.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Exports Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tehran Kati Istanbul Price Middle East Korangi Abdul Razzaq Market Muslim Industry

Recent Stories

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

1 minute ago
 Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

1 minute ago
 Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response to Secu ..

Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response to Security Proposals - Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machi ..

Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machinery

1 minute ago
 DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other ..

DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other parts of city

2 minutes ago
 IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.