KATI welcomes Islamabad, Tehran, Istanbul freight train service

Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), S.M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam and other office bearers have welcomed the launch of Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul freight train service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), S.M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam and other office bearers have welcomed the launch of Islamabad, Tehran and Istanbul freight train service.

They said that on the 6500 kilometers long track, exporters can sell their products in European and middle East markets by the freight train. Compared to the sea route, exporters can deliver their products to the world market in less time and price which will increase the trade volume, said KATI statement on Tuesday.

KATI leadership congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railway Minister Azam Swati, and Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood for their efforts to launch the freight service.

The statement said the freight train would strengthen the economic ties among the three Muslim brotherly countries and increase trade opportunities. The exporters must take full benefits of the big opportunity to boost the country's exports.