KDA Confiscates 15 Boats To Maintain Ecosystem Of Lake Saif Ul Malook

Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

KDA confiscates 15 boats to maintain ecosystem of Lake Saif ul Malook

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :In order to implement the vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the provision of Clean and Green visiting spots for tourists and in the wake of the recent visit of the Chief Secretary & Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Commissioner Hazara visited the Naran area and Lake Saif-ul-Malook.

Despite the ban on boating, 28 boats were illegally sailing on Saif-ul-Malook, the Commissioner Hazara Division ordered for the removal of the boats in order to revive the ecosystem/marine life in the area including trout fish.

13 boats were removed by the owner themselves on the pressure of the administration while 15 boats have been confiscated and handed over to Wildlife Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people who were attached to the business of boating will be provided alternate activity.

Similarly, 28 rafting boats which were illegally playing in the River Kunhar were also confiscated. In addition to this, all the illegal encroachments on the River Kunhar and Mansehra-Naran-Jhalkhad (MNJ) were removed.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) is fully strengthened to do away with all the pitfalls prevalent in the region and to restore the natural beauty of this valley etc.

