KEMU students visit M&CH at IPH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A group of MBBS 4th year students of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on

Thursday visited Model Mother and Child Health Center (M&CH) of the Institute of

Public Health (IPH).

M&CH head of the department Dr Rabia islam welcomed the students and

briefed them facilities of healthcare, including antenatal and post antenatal medical care.

In this regard, IPH Dean Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that visit of the KEMU students

to the institute was a part of their curricular activities.

She said that students from other medical colleges and universities also come on study tours

which gave them opportunities to learn about the working of medical centres and their facilities.

They get information and awareness about institutions and medical facilities which proved

to be helpful and supportive in their educational activities.

The students also visited the family planning services and pharmacy in the center and asked

questions to the Head of Department Dr Rabia Islam regarding the related fields.