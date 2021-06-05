KeSDA jurisdiction expanded manifold

The Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority's (KeSDA) jurisdiction was expanded from 10 to 378 revenue states, with territorial domain of tribal regions stretched to 3107415 acres from 11850 earlier placed in Rajanpur and DG Khan districts

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority's (KeSDA) jurisdiction was expanded from 10 to 378 revenue states, with territorial domain of tribal regions stretched to 3107415 acres from 11850 earlier placed in Rajanpur and DG Khan districts.

Following this, first meeting of board of Directors (BoDs) of KeSDA was held here with Director General (DG) Board of Directors, Sardar Ahmed Ali Drayshek in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had converted Fort Munro Development Authority (FMDA) to Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority which would benefit tribal belts of Rajanpur and DG Khan alike.

He said development projects worth one and half billions rupees were being initiated in different parts of these districts. He assured that the projects would be completed in stipulated timeframe. He ruled out compromising on quality and standard of entire schemes.

The meeting discussed briefly nine-point agenda and also approved expansion of employees' contract up to December 2021.

Ahmad Ali Drayshuk said next contract approval would be linked with performance of employees.

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chattha, Chief Engineer Health Muhammad Shahid Azhar, Additional DC General Husnain Khalid and officials concerned participated in the meeting.