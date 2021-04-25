UrduPoint.com
Kh Fareed University VC Visits RY Khan Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Kh Fareed University VC visits RY Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir Sunday visited the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed with the chamber members the industry-academia cooperation.

He said that industrial problems could be solved through modern educational reforms, for which an interaction between trained engineers, professionals and the industry people was necessary.

"We need to increase cooperation between academia and industry to keep pace with the modern world," he added.

He said that over the past one year, the university had been acclaimed at world forums for its merit and innovative reforms. The Green Matrix and Times Higher education Impact Rankings have given Khwaja Fareed University a prominent position, he added.

He offered the Chamber of Commerce and Industry to set up its liaison office at the university so that the chamber could benefit from the ongoing projects and lab experiments at the university.

The chamber president thanked the VC and said that he was looking forward to the coordination.

About the industry problems, he said that he had been worried about the quality of meat blends and other things for a long time.

The VC said that he had already found a solution to such problems. He said that for finding a solution to checking adulteration in chillies and other foodstuffs, experiments were under way in other labs and soon a comprehensive solution would be presented.

The chamber president requested the VC to set up a modern centre in the Industrial Estate on the upper floor of the chamber building through which the experts of the university could meet the people of the industry and find solutions to their problems.

At the end, gifts were also exchanged between the two sides.

