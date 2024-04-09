Open Menu

Kh Salman Chairs Meeting Of Sub-cabinet Committee On Law, Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:16 PM

The fourth meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Orders was held in the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, here on Tuesday

Home Secretary, Special Secretary, Additional Secretary (Internal Security), Additional IG (Special Branch) Zulfiqar Hameed, DG Probation and Parole Service Muhammad Shahid Iqbal and other officers participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the repatriation measures of illegally staying foreign nationals and the cases of release of prisoners serving their sentences in different jails of Punjab were reviewed.

As many as 11 prisoners have been ordered to be released, 39 prisoners were released on parole since June 20, 2022.

The minister said that a strategy has been made to repatriate illegally staying foreign nationals across the province.

The Home secretary said that the help of NADRA, District Police and other law enforcement agencies is being sought in this regard.

