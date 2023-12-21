Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan delivered a substantial blow to Khalid Khurshid Khan, the former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, by announcing a lifelong disqualification for his leadership role in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within the region.

The decision, disclosed by the Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan, bars Khan from participating in any future party elections.

This development stems from a prior ruling by the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan, declaring Khan ineligible in a case related to a fraudulent degree. The three-member bench, led by Justice Malik Inayat Rahman, Justice Jawad Ali, and Justice Muhammad Mushtaq, issued the verdict following a petition submitted by Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a member of the People's Party.

Agha, represented by his lawyer Amjad Hussain, contested the authenticity of Khan's degree from the University of London, emphasizing that it lacked verification, and the Higher education Commission had officially deemed it fake.

In the initial hearing conducted by Justice Malik Inayat Rahman and Justice Jawad Ali, the case's significance prompted Chief Justice Ali Baig to expand the bench, including another judge.

Chief Justice Ali Baig, on May 29, instructed the newly formed larger bench to conduct daily hearings and conclude the case within 14 days.

However, the PTI leadership regretted over the verdict as founder Imran Khan had declared Khalid Khursheed as the best leader in the region. He had chosen him to lead the the party.