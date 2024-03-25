Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Monday said that federal government will play proactive role for improvement of education sector in Sindh with an aim of creating job opportunities for the youth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Monday said that federal government will play proactive role for improvement of education sector in Sindh with an aim of creating job opportunities for the youth.

The minster while talking to media persons during visit of Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratory Complex Karachi said that a large chunk of country's population was consisted of youth and ministry of Science and Technology was ready to take measures in coordination with the provincial government for training the youth in skills required in the global market.

All the organizations working under the ambit of MoST as well as higher education institutions will start technical courses for secondary and higher secondary students having proficiency in subjects of English and Mathematics, he said and added that after the skill building the trained students will be able to acquire jobs around the world.

“It will not be brain drain but actually it will be brain train” as they will be able to practically contribute in development of the country, he said and elaborated that highly skilled workers from Pakistan will not only send precious foreign exchange to the homeland but they will also get the first hand knowledge of latest developments in different fields.

Stressing the need of unified efforts to deal with challenges confronted by the country Khalid Maqbool said that we may steer the nation out of crisis if every stakeholder prioritize state over political or individual motives.

We have to set our direction towards an inclusive and participatory democratic approach by going into the masses for strengthening the democratic system in the country, he opined and added that his party was playing a constructive role to bring democratic stability in the country.

Responding to a query the minister stated that the people of Karachi have given the mandate to his party once again and MQM-Pakistan has joined the coalition government for bringing political stability in the country.

His party neither put forward nomination for the post of Sindh Governor nor they have demanded certain ministries in the federal cabinet, he clarified on a question. However, it was our point of view that if Chief Minster of the province belongs to rural areas then Governor should be from the urban populace, he added.

The minister, on a query about financial issues particularly non payment of salaries to PCSIR employees, assured prompt measures for resolving the issue.

Earlier, the federal minster visited various sections of the laboratory complex received briefing on functions of the council and facilities available at the complex.

The minster was briefed that PCSIR is mandated to conduct quality tests and issue certification that is recognized nationally and internationally.

The meeting was informed that council was facilitating regulatory bodies, industries and small and medium enterprises through its different research centers in various fields including pharmaceutical, food and marine resources, applied Chemistry, environment, applied Physics, computer and instrumentation and engineering.

The PCSIR has developed a number of products, equipment, machines and process while the first GMO lab of the country was also housed in the complex, the meeting was further informed.

The minster at the occasion directed to submit priority-wise details of all the projects in pipeline.