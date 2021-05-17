Kharal urges people to preserve low virus positivity rate achieved during Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary secretary, MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal has appealed the people to behave in a responsible manner by practicing SOPs in post-Eid scenario so as to preserve the low positivity rate achievement secured during Eid holidays.

In a statement issued here, Kharal hailed the people for strict observance of SOPs during Eid holidays that resulted in significant decrease in the virus positivity rate. He, however, underlined the need for maintaining this response after Eid when businesses have returned to operations with limited restrictions.

He said that Punjab government has allowed resumption of business operations to enable people earn livelihood but asked the people to honour the schedule permitted.

He explained that 24 hour operation was allowed only to health related businesses including medical stores, vaccination centers, hospitals, besides petrol pumps, bread baking (Tandoor), milk shops, food delivery, e-commerce, courier service, postal and gas, water and power, cellular network offices, call centers, media offices and businesses related to industry and agriculture. He said that staff strength has been allowed at 50 per cent at work places.

Kharal added that all other businesses must close at 8 pm daily to check the spread of novel coronavirus.

He appealed all the shopkeepers, transporters, medical store owners, petrol pump owners and staff, to ensure enforcement of virus related SOPs to keep themselves and the others safe from the infection.