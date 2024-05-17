Khawaja asks for enhanced security measures within premises of National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday stressed to ensure elaborate security measures within the premises of National Assembly building and its lobbies.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said that a large number of unidentified individuals are often present at the building's entrance.

Khawaja Asif noted that people congregate outside the hall, in front of the elevators, and in the corridors, posing significant security risks.

The minister said there was a system for issuing passes to the Members of National Assembly in the past, which should be implemented strictly to maintain security in the Parliament.

Khawaja Asif said that enhanced security measures are crucial to avoid any untoward incident. Referring to an incident in Dasu, where a suspicious vehicle remained in Pakistan for ten days without any checks.

He also expressed concern about the behavior of individuals seated in the gallery, who often engage in slogan chanting, thereby undermining the sanctity of the House.

The minister stressed that such activities should cease and that the National Assembly is not a place for protests or demonstrations.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that verbal instructions had been issued previously, followed by written directives on May 14.

Ayaz Sadiq said that guests visiting from the Senate also come to the National Assembly, and random checks are being conducted.

The Speaker said necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of the Parliament, adding that he has also held talks with Minister for Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Inspector General Islamabad police in this regard.

APP/sra-muk