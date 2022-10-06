Khawaja underscores enormous potential to strengthen Pak-Belgium ties

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said there was enormous potential to further strengthen relations between the Kingdom of Belgium and Pakistan in various fields including trade investment, defence, science and technology and people to people contact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said there was enormous potential to further strengthen relations between the Kingdom of Belgium and Pakistan in various fields including trade investment, defence, science and technology and people to people contact.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium Charles Joseph M Delogne here, said a news release.

Khawaja reiterated that Pakistan was committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relations with Afghanistan and India.

"A peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and of the whole region.

Pakistan continues to stress upon political settlement and encouragement of Afghans to work towards peace," the Minister told the Belgian envoy.

Moreover, Khawaja Muhammad Asif mentioned that Belgium was an important NATO ally. "It may share its experience with Pak Defence Forces in capacity building." He expressed that Pakistan's desire to enhance defence collaboration with Belgium on transfer of technology basis and ease of access to defence technology of EU.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the institutional framework for high level bilateral coordination to achieve regional as well as global peace and prosperity.