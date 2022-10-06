UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Underscores Enormous Potential To Strengthen Pak-Belgium Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Khawaja underscores enormous potential to strengthen Pak-Belgium ties

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said there was enormous potential to further strengthen relations between the Kingdom of Belgium and Pakistan in various fields including trade investment, defence, science and technology and people to people contact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said there was enormous potential to further strengthen relations between the Kingdom of Belgium and Pakistan in various fields including trade investment, defence, science and technology and people to people contact.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium Charles Joseph M Delogne here, said a news release.

Khawaja reiterated that Pakistan was committed to stability and peace in the region with particular focus on its relations with Afghanistan and India.

"A peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and of the whole region.

Pakistan continues to stress upon political settlement and encouragement of Afghans to work towards peace," the Minister told the Belgian envoy.

Moreover, Khawaja Muhammad Asif mentioned that Belgium was an important NATO ally. "It may share its experience with Pak Defence Forces in capacity building." He expressed that Pakistan's desire to enhance defence collaboration with Belgium on transfer of technology basis and ease of access to defence technology of EU.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the institutional framework for high level bilateral coordination to achieve regional as well as global peace and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India NATO Afghanistan Technology Belgium May Share

Recent Stories

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

36 seconds ago
 Vucic Says Croatia Has No Right to Decide for Serb ..

Vucic Says Croatia Has No Right to Decide for Serbia Whether to Impose Sanctions ..

37 seconds ago
 25 'criminals' including 3 POs held

25 'criminals' including 3 POs held

39 seconds ago
 Visually impaired under 15 female wins 39th Nation ..

Visually impaired under 15 female wins 39th National Naat competition

3 minutes ago
 Collective efforts stressed to control dengue

Collective efforts stressed to control dengue

3 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq appreciate 'long-term' Pak-US bilateral ..

Ayaz Sadiq appreciate 'long-term' Pak-US bilateral ties

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.